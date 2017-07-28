28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bagudu Lauds 19 Elected Female Councillors in Kebbi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ismail Adebayo

Birinin Kebbi — Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has lauded the emergence of 19 female councillors in the just concluded local government election held in the state.

The governor, while commending the Kebbi electorate for voting the All Progressives Party (APC) in the council election, said the emergence female councillors was an indication of the confidence people in the state had in his administration.

He added that his government, since inception, had demonstrated its commitment in the inclusion of women in state affairs.

"Their election is a demonstration of our commitment to give women equal opportunity in all spheres of endeavour in Kebbi State," he said.

Nigeria

Mob Kills Policeman for Allegedly Causing Death of Woman, Two Children

A mob on Thursday attacked and killed a policeman over the death of a woman and two children on Owerri Road, Onitsha,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.