Nigeria: Bagudu Lauds 19 Elected Female Councillors in Kebbi

Birinin Kebbi — Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has lauded the emergence of 19 female councillors in the just concluded local government election held in the state.

The governor, while commending the Kebbi electorate for voting the All Progressives Party (APC) in the council election, said the emergence female councillors was an indication of the confidence people in the state had in his administration.

He added that his government, since inception, had demonstrated its commitment in the inclusion of women in state affairs.

"Their election is a demonstration of our commitment to give women equal opportunity in all spheres of endeavour in Kebbi State," he said.