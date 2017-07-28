Nigeria: Experts Advocate Capacity Boost for Green Energy, Economy

Experts in fields of renewable energy, environment and climate change converged in Abuja yesterday to brainstorm on ways of boosting capacity for the production of energy technology that will boost green and sustainable economy in Africa.

The think-tank team under the umbrella of Governing Inclusive Green Growth in Africa (GIGGA) said they had 18 months to generate research questions that would address the energy and environmental needs of four key African countries.

The team leader, Mr. Chukwumerije Okereke, a Professor of Environment and Climate Change, said the GIGGA was being funded by the United Kingdom Research Council.

He said: "It pools African academics, NGOs, policy makers and business persons to come together and think about burning research questions in understanding how Africa can transition from a brown economy to a green economy."

Prof. Okereke noted that the team would also brainstorm on the capacity gap in the area of green growth, while targeting Nigeria, Kenya Rwanda and Ethiopia.

Another team member and President of the Sustainable Energy Practitioners Association of Nigeria (SEPAN), Dr. Magnus Onuoha, while revealing the huge potential of renewable energy to create jobs said: "In terms of value addition, for one megawatt of solar deployed, there are over 3,000 jobs cutting across the value chain."

Noting that 'renewables', a critical aspect of the green economy, held large prospects for Africa if they were effectively deployed, Dr. Onuoha said.

"We need to harness our resources through intense research. So our issue is a research challenge in Nigeria, we don't need to import solar panels as we can make them," he said.

The Director, Power, Energy, Climate Change and Green Growth at the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Anthony Nyong, who buttressed job creation potential said: "Most of the processes for these jobs are in the manufacturing stage. By the time they come to us, we probably have only two jobs left; one that installs and the other that washes the solar panels; and they are nasty jobs."

Dr. Nyong called for ways of seizing opportunities to build capacities on the green jobs so that they are not lost to foreigners.