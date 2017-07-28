28 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bauchi Makes HIV, Genotype Tests Mandatory Before Marriage

By Balarabe Alkassim

Bauchi — Bauchi State Government has enacted a law to compel intending couples to conduct HIV and genotype tests before marriage. This was disclosed at a meeting of stakeholders yesterday at the Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS Tuberculosis /Leprosy and Malaria (BACATMA).

The Law to provide for compulsory HIV/AIDS and genotype test before marriage and to prohibit stigmatization, discrimination of HIV/AIDS victims was enacted by the Bauchi State House of Assembly and cited as 'Bauchi State Compulsory Genotype, HIV Test, Anti-Discrimination Law 2017.

According to a document distributed at the meeting, the purpose of the law was to protect the rights and dignity of intending couples, people living with HIV or affected by AIDS and Sickle Cell disease.

The law stipulates that parents and guardians must submit their children and wards to HIV and genotype tests and must disclose their status before marrying them off.

