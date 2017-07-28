Nigeria: Police Sack 600 Oyo Sawmillers

Ibadan — Two hundred policemen yesterday ejected 600 traders from Temidire Sawmillers Planks Market ahead of the August 1st hearing of the case instituted by the traders against the Oyo State Government,

In the ensuing melee, a plank seller, Lukman Gboye, was allegedly shot by a policeman.

Four people: Ogunsola Kazeem, Muritala Mojeed, Kareem Suraju and S. A. Adekola were arrested allegedly for resisting take-over of the market.

The traders wondered why the state Commissioner of Environment and Water Resources, Isaac Ishola led the security agents to the market in defiance to a subsisting court order.

Their lawyer Michael Lana told reporters on phone that the day was a sad one for the rule of law and the people of Oyo State. "This is a day when a democratic governor and his arrogant commissioner, Isaac Ishola used Mr. Abiodun Odude's policemen to denigrate the judiciary and violate its order of injunction granted since 2013. Senator Abiola Ajimobi recklessly used the police to shoot the very people he swore on oath to protect," he said, adding that his chamber had proceeded to file a contempt of court case.

While ordering the closure of Temidire plank market, Ibadan, the environment commissioner Ishola cited environmental health hazards caused by the sawmillers' activities as superseding ownership issue.

"They burn sawdust here discharging dangerous emissions that cause health hazards for the people. The interest of the public takes priority beyond individual or organisational interest... All over the world, sawmill is located on the outskirts of the town but this is inside the town. So, they have to relocate to the alternative Fasade community that government has provided," he said.