Nigeria: Fidelity Bank Moves to Improve Customer Satisfaction

Fidelity Bank Plc said it again demonstrated its desire to continuously improve on customer service with the introduction of a personalized self-service feedback system on its Instant banking product -*770#.

This initiative, according to the bank, is expected to take its customer service a notch higher.

When a customer completes select transactions using Instant Banking (*770#), the feedback system prompts the customer to rate the quality of their experience using the product. Customers who participate in this optional feedback rating also automatically qualify for exciting monthly rewards, the bank explained in a statement.

"This initiative gives the bank real-time insights on the product's performance and ensures that our Instant Banking Product (*770#) is continuously improved to give our customers the best possible experience. This reinforces our drive to use digitization and analytics to get deeper insights about our customers and ultimately improve the customer experience across our channels. We will be extending this innovative feedback rating system to our other transaction channels very soon," Fidelity Bank CEO, Nnamdi Okonkwo said.

Instant Banking (*770#) is a USSD short code service that currently allows Fidelity Bank Customers perform 14 types of transactions/requests. Instant Banking works only with the customer's registered phone number with the bank.

"All the customer requires is any type of mobile phone and there is also no need to have data on the phone. This product from Fidelity bank also has some advanced security features like instant blocking which enables customers to automatically disable the service from any phone by sending a short code if their phone gets missing," it added.