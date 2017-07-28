Nigeria: Canon Strengthens Its Presence in Nigeria

Canon Central and North Africa, a leader in imaging and business solutions, has partnered with three local service centres across three major cities in Nigeria to strengthen its in-country presence and drive its "closer to customer" strategy of optimal customer satisfaction. The partnership will leverage the local strength and expertise of Ensure Services, Kontakt and Technology Distribution (TD) to help create a unique business-to-consumer experience for customers.

The Canon-authorized service centre initiative is designed to support the imaging community in Nigeria, while creating access to repair and offer support for industry professionals, businesses and photography enthusiasts.

Through the three authorized service partners, Canon will offer total after-sales product repair services in eight locations across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. The service centre will support all B2C products including DSC, DSLR, professional video, OPP inkjet- and Laser-printers, projectors and calculators under the Canon Central and North Africa warranty programme.

The warranty programme is a specialized - first of a kind service, under Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA); a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. Within the programme, Canon will offer customers an exclusive 3-year manufacturer warranty for Canon i-SENSYS Laser printers.

Speaking on the partnership, Somesh Adukia, Sales & Marketing Director B2C, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) said: "The partnership was an important pillar in the brand's 'closer to the customer' strategy which has been one of Canon's key components for growth in Africa.

"This is a really exciting time to be part of the imaging industry and we're proud to be raising the bar throughout the market. This partnership clearly amplifies our commitment to bringing our customers closer to our industry-leading products while helping them to maintain the quality that encourages them to have fun with imaging through our 'Big Partnership, Trusted Services' motto," commented Adukia.

"Our setting up of a dedicated entity in Nigeria last year and the introduction of three specialized service providers is our commitment to providing the best possible services to our customers in Nigeria. We are also working towards establishing more collection points for our customers, in case they are located far away from the service locations," he added.

To communicate the launch of the service centres, Canon will also be launching a series of roadshows - consumer engagement activities and town storms across key locations. The roadshow will visit Ikeja City Mall, Computer Village Ikeja Lagos, Alliu Market Lagos, Aroloyo Market, Lagos GSM village Abuja, Bannex Plaza Abuja, Transamadi road Port Harcourt and Garrison Port Harcourt - from the 26th July to the 2nd August, 2017.

Services centres locations and specialisation:

Ensure Services

Ensure Services is a company present in 26 countries with service delivery as their core business. Ensure Services is present in three cities in Nigeria, and within Lagos they are present in two locations; Isolo and Ikeja. Ensure Services has a Canon-certified and trained team of engineers providing the best class service for customers. Canon has invested state of the art repair and calibration tools with Ensure to provide best quality repair in Nigeria. Ensure also holds inventory of major spare parts for prompt repair and delivery of the products. Ensure will be responsible for providing support to the Photo video and OPP printer range.

Kontakt is a renowned name in the sales and service of professional video cameras and equipment. Canon has invested with Kontakt in specialised tools to provide high-quality product repair. This is the only facility available out of the European region to cater to customers in the professional video, media, broadcast and film industry; namely Nollywood.

Technology Distribution

Technology Distribution (TD) is an established organisation with a service facility. TD will be supporting our customers on Canons OPP ink jet and laser printers across Nigeria.

The Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) warranty program provides for defective Canon hardware, within the three warranty period; allowing hardware repair service to be provided free of charge for different products at authorised Canon Service Centre(s) in countries under the Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) warranty program.