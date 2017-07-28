South Africa: Court Up-Date On the Police Interception On Trio Crime Syndicates

press release

The four (04) arrested suspects in this matter have appeared in Court and they were all remanded in custody with no bail until the 2017-08-04 by the Polokwane Magistrate Court for bail application and for further Police investigations on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of police uniform.

They were identified as follows:

Tebogo Kekana aged 26 years from Marble Hall outside Groblersdal.

Benjamin Makola aged 40 years from Westernburg near Polokwane.

Isaac Mokgolo Teffo aged 32 years from Lebowakgomo outside Polokwane.

Amos Mabote aged 56 years from Witbank in the Mpumalanga Province.

The deceased suspect who was killed during this incident, was identified as Jerry Mohale aged 40 years from Lenyenye outside Tzaneen.

The Provincial Tracking Team have in the early hours of 26 July 2017, received a tip-off from members of the community about a planned ATM robbery in a village outside Lebowakgomo and they reacted swiftly and subsequently a trio crime syndicate was intercepted.

These suspects were observed by police while they were enroute to Ga-Maja village and the suspects were instructed to pull over however the suspects started shooting at the Police who returned fire and during that process, one (01) suspect aged 40 year old was fatally shot, four (04) suspects aged between 32 and 51 were arrested and six (06) others fled the scene in a VW Polo.

No member of the Police was injured.

During this incident, the following items were recovered:

One (01) firearm.

Toyota corolla.

Police bulletproof vest.

Police reflector jacket.

Grinder.

Toyota Legend 45.

Balaclava.

Pistol holster, magazine pouch and pistol magazine with live rounds.

The Police massive manhunt for the remaining suspects who fled the scene is still on.

Anyone with information which can lead to the arrest of these suspects, may contact Detective Sergeant Kubayi at 071 602 0268 Or Captain Boshomane at 079 894 5501 or the nearest Police Station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

The Police investigations are still continuing.