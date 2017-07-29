Zimbabwe: Anger As Cops Bar War Vets Village Gatherings

POLICE in Mashonaland East province have barred former liberation war fighters from holding community peace promotion meetings.

The baring of anti-political violence campaign meetings which the former liberation war fighters were undertaking, follows President Robert Mugabe's last week statement in Lupane that Zanu PF supporters should beat up people and report to the police later.

Over the years, war veterans have been conniving with Zanu PF in perpetrating violence on opposition members especially during election periods.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust, a pro-peace promotion lobby organization, on Friday said police in Mashonaland East this week put an embargo on all peace education programmes which were being spearheaded by local war veterans.

"We are gravely concerned about the disruption and surveillance of war veterans' peace education initiatives in communities that have been affected by political violence by the police," the organisation's director Rashid Mahiya said in Harare on Friday, adding that they got the complaint from the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) 's Wilbert Sadomba.

"The war veterans lamented that the police stopped a peace awareness campaign initiative in Mashonaland East and questioned members from the ZNLWVA who were piloting the project.

They also said that community members who were engaged during their peace campaigns were followed up on and questioned by state security agents," said Mahiya.

Heal Zimbabwe Trust boss added: "War veterans, whose legacy was tainted by their participation in the country's past political conflicts, are critical stakeholders in building a peaceful Zimbabwe.

Therefore, the initiative by war veterans is not only noble but it amplifies efforts by various organizations such as Heal Zimbabwe in peace building, violence prevention and conflict transformation ahead of the 2018 elections and beyond. This also justifies why there is an urgent need for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to be fully operationalized".