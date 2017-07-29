Zimbabwe: Journalists March Against Colleagues

A NUMBER of journalists from various media outlets Harare Friday marched against police following a brutal attack on colleagues.

Journalists met with the police after the peaceful demonstration. The police admitted fault on their part saying such incidents were "unfortunate and needed immediate correction".

This followed the assault of NewsDay reporters and photographer who were also detained for shooting pictures of police officers who were running battles with the public in central Harare on Thursday.

Inspector Zibudebude who spoke to the media admitted fault on their side although he could not comment further saying his boss would air out more at a meeting which is expected to be tabled early next week between the police and journalists.

"It is unfortunate that such an incident occurred and it is being investigated. We would want a situation where by you do your work peacefully without being disturbed and this needs to be heard at a higher level with the superior and we map way forward because we and you (journalists) should be working together," he said.

Local journalists have been victims of assault by the police over the years but the environment has yet to change.

Recently, a freelance journalist, Christopher Mahove, was severely assaulted for by conducting his duties during demonstrations by activists against the government.

Also, another photographer, James Jemwa, was assaulted and detained for weeks for covering demonstrations organised by activists last year.

He lost his tools of the trade tools and mobile phone following his arrest.

He was freed by the court after the state failed to prove evidence of wrong doing against him.

Meanwhile, Obey Manayiti, Abigail Matsikidze and photographer Shepherd Tozvireva who were arrested Thursay were Friday still in police without being charged.

Reports say their case is still being investigated.