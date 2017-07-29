Zimbabwe: MDC Cop Killers Denied Bail, No Reasons Given

HIGH COURT judge, Priscilla Chigumba, has dismissed without reasons the bail application by three MDC-T activists facing charges of murdering a police officer.

Darlington Madzonga, Edmore Musvubhi and Barnabas Mwanaka were arrested a fortnight ago after an officer from the Police Reaction Group died of injuries sustained from battles with vendors near the MDC-T's Harvest House head offices.

The police claim that the officer was stoned by the three MDC-T activists whom they believe were part of the rowdy vendors.

But eye witnesses said the deceased officer fell from the police vehicle after the driver had set in motion before he had settled.

On Tuesday, Justice Chigumba said Harvest House was notorious for violence and giving bail to the accused persons who are alleged to have committed the crime at the same place was going to reduce citizen's confidence in the country's justice delivery system.

The police have a propensity to raid the MDC-T HQ whenever there are protests in the Central Business District.

In the past, the police have camped at the opposition's head offices situated between 1st street and Angwa Street, literally blocking the road.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe, the three's attorney, Tonderai Bhatasara, said he had e requested for the reasons for the refusal of his clients' bail application.

"We have requested in writing the reasons for the dismissal of our application and we are expecting the response anytime," said Bhatasara.

Justice Chigumba on Tuesday had said the bail conditions which Bhatasara had proposed were unrealistic.

Bhatasara had proposed a $50 bail deposit for each of his clients and for them to report once a month to the nearest police station.

"Yesterday we altered these proposals and proposed to pay $100 for each of the clients. We had also said that our clients were prepared to report twice a week at the nearest police station," said Bhatasara.