29 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC Cop Killers Denied Bail, No Reasons Given

Tagged:

Related Topics

HIGH COURT judge, Priscilla Chigumba, has dismissed without reasons the bail application by three MDC-T activists facing charges of murdering a police officer.

Darlington Madzonga, Edmore Musvubhi and Barnabas Mwanaka were arrested a fortnight ago after an officer from the Police Reaction Group died of injuries sustained from battles with vendors near the MDC-T's Harvest House head offices.

The police claim that the officer was stoned by the three MDC-T activists whom they believe were part of the rowdy vendors.

But eye witnesses said the deceased officer fell from the police vehicle after the driver had set in motion before he had settled.

On Tuesday, Justice Chigumba said Harvest House was notorious for violence and giving bail to the accused persons who are alleged to have committed the crime at the same place was going to reduce citizen's confidence in the country's justice delivery system.

The police have a propensity to raid the MDC-T HQ whenever there are protests in the Central Business District.

In the past, the police have camped at the opposition's head offices situated between 1st street and Angwa Street, literally blocking the road.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe, the three's attorney, Tonderai Bhatasara, said he had e requested for the reasons for the refusal of his clients' bail application.

"We have requested in writing the reasons for the dismissal of our application and we are expecting the response anytime," said Bhatasara.

Justice Chigumba on Tuesday had said the bail conditions which Bhatasara had proposed were unrealistic.

Bhatasara had proposed a $50 bail deposit for each of his clients and for them to report once a month to the nearest police station.

"Yesterday we altered these proposals and proposed to pay $100 for each of the clients. We had also said that our clients were prepared to report twice a week at the nearest police station," said Bhatasara.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Accuses Military of Plotting a Coup, Tells Them 'Stop Interfing in Politics'

President Robert Mugabe has ticked off Zimbabwe's military for getting involved in politics, though they've played a key… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.