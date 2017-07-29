Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Flees As Cops, Messenger of Court Raid MDC-T Office

Photo: New Zimbabwe

Morgan Tsvangirai and Lovemore Madhuku.

MDC-T President Morgan Tsvangirai on Friday fled his party's Harvest House head offices after a contingent of armed police and the deputy sheriff from the messenger of court raided the building.

The deputy sheriff who emptied over five offices at the Harvest House taking all the furniture for auctioning , was acting under the instruction of the courts which ruled in favour of 117 former and current MDC-T employees, whom the party owes their dues.

Mid-morning Friday, MDC-T leadership which includes Tsvangirai and his deputy Nelson Chamisa, abandoned the meeting they were presiding over and fled the building as a result of the fracas.

Sesil Zvidzai, the party's Presidential affairs secretary, told reporters that they had to adjourn a national standing committee meeting which the movement was conducting.

"The national standing committee wanted to deliberate on election preparedness and we suddenly saw a whole army, of armed police coming through for the purposes that we do not understand.

"We also saw the furniture being taken out by the deputy sheriff .We see this a harassment as we go to the elections which we are going to beat Zanu PF and they want the whole country to believe that we are not organized," said Zvidzai as he also shifted the blame to their political rival Zanu PF .

"We had started the meeting and we were then disturbed, but the meeting is carrying on .This is our headquarters, this is our home, this is where all plans for transformation take place, so the President is always here to work for the people of Zimbabwe, but unfortunately there are detractors who do not want to see a progressive Zimbabwe," he said.

Zvidzai said they were going to wait for the deputy sheriff to do "what they had been ordered to" and go ahead with the meeting.

"The meeting is proceeding and we are very alert and we are a clever party and Zimbabweans should not doubt us on the transformation agenda which we represent .This is a small issue and the focus is on 2018," he said.

"The police are not the one to blame because they have been sent to do their job, and as MDC we want to deal with the head of the nuisance, which is Mugabe," said Zvidzai.

The Sheriff of the High Court took all the immovable property to recover more than $100 000 the party owes its former employee, Sally Dura.

Dura, who was owed 27 months' salary arrears, damages for 3 months and other benefits, won an arbitral award for $108 000 and the costs of her application on a higher scale of attorney.

More than eight trucks were at the offices loading all the furniture, including desks, chairs and computers belonging to the country's main opposition party, which has been struggling with its finances lately.

It was not clear when the property would go under the hammer.

A party official who spoke to NewZimbabwe.com on condition of anonymity said almost every immovable property belonging to the party had been taken away, leaving the building almost empty.

Anti-riot police with water canisters and baton sticks and shields stood guard as workers from the Sheriff's office loaded the furniture into more than eight huge trucks.

Part of the road Along Nelson Mandela between First Street and Angwa Street, where the Harvest House offices are situated, was cordoned off.

Hordes of other heavily armed anti-riot police patrolled most parts of the city centre in apparent anticipation of retaliation from the MDC-T youths who usually mill around the offices.

The Sheriff was allegedly enforcing an October 2016 arbitration award given to its former employee, Sally Dura and 15 others for unfair dismissal from the MDC-T.

Labour Court Judge Nyaradzo Shumba had jointly awarded Dura, together with 15 other MDC-T employees $600 000 for unfair dismissal, which the MDC-T appealed against and lost.

Dura then registered the arbitral award to have it enforceable and seeking to have the party pay her a total of $108 000 that she was awarded individually while the other 15 were yet to register.

MDC-T Spokesperson, Obert Chaurura Gutu, confirmed almost of the party's furniture had been attached, but played down the incident, describing it as a small labour misunderstanding which would be dealt with.

He said the party's lawyers were filing the necessary papers for stay of execution.

"It was a small labour matter and we have handed over the case to our lawyers who are now handling it. Definitely we will get the furniture back; we are very confident that we will have an order to have the property returned because it is a small matter," he said.