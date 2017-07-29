Zimbabwe: Priscilla to Mujuru - Have As Much Sex As You Want

Photo: Joice Mujuru

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru seen farming at her farm.

OUSTPOKEN Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga said as long as she is still attractive she will date any man she has feelings for and will not be controlled "remotely" by her late husband.

Misihairabwi-Mushonga said she has also told the wife of the late general Solomon, Joice Mujuru, to do the same and drop the hogwash that she will not date any other men in honour of her late husband.

The late general Mujuru was burnt to death at the family farm in Beatrice in August 2011 and was declared a National Hero and is buried at the National Heroes Acre.

The late Dr Christopher Mushonga also passed on in August 2009 from injuries sustained after robbers broke into their house.

Speaking at SAPES policy dialogue Thursday evening where she was a panellist discussing, Misihairabwi-mushonga said she refused to live the life of a nun simply because her husband passed on.

"I have said this kuna Amai Mujuru lets stop pulling men with us, not men in the party," she told the gathering.

"Our dead men (husbands)."

She added, "If I was Joice Mujuru today, I would go back to my original surname that I had."

"So, whatever Solomon Mujuru did, will go with him kwaakanogigwa ku (where he is buried) Heroes Acre."

"And she stands up on her own," she said.

"And I have actually said to her drop this nonsense of saying I am not going to date, can you stop it."

"Date, have somebody and have pretty good sex with someone, because men are doing it every other day, who says we have to be angels? We have to be in a nunnery," said Misihairabwi.

She added, "I said I am not going into a nunnery and I refused to do that, as long as I leave and I am still attractive trust me, I will go that direction (dating)."

The Matebeleland representative MP was contributing on the topic: "Are Women Being Marginalised".