Zimbabwe: PMs Say Living in Fear of CIO Agents

LEGISLATORS Thursday said they lived in fear of both state agents and militant Zanu PF supporters who have been allowed to victimise them without any action taken by the State.

They were responding to a probe report by the Parliamentary Privileges Committee which failed to establish the source of death text messages sent to MDC-T MPs through their mobiles on the eve of President Robert Mugabe's official opening of parliament October 2016.

Those who received death messages include MDC-T Vice President Nelson Chamisa, Mkoba MP Amos Chibaya and Harare West MP Jessie Majome.

Some of the messages read, "You may have a false immunity as a group but remember after that you will be alone again, you will be remembered for a few days after that you are history", and, "I have plenty of space to bury your corpse. Be warned... "

Another read, "I have killed many, if you want me to add your name on my death list, continue participating in tomorrow's demo in Parliament."

The ghost senders signed off as "Hitman" and "Death".

Chibaya also had his wife threatened using the same method while Majome had her minor son also threatened.

The resultant probe centred on possible contempt of parliament acts by the faceless individuals and was led by Zanu PF Senator, Chief Fortune Charumbira.

In its report presented through a parliamentary motion on Thursday, the committee said it conducted interviews with telecoms regulator POTRAZ, and mobile firms NetOne and Econet.

Police were also roped in in attempts to identify the culprits.

But investigations reached a dead end when it was found that the messages had been sent using a cloned number.

A cloned number is an international number used to mirror a local number usually to bypass the billing system.

However, responding to the probe report in the house Thursday, Majome questioned why the threats coincided with President Mugabe's address to parliament.

"I can only ask myself why these particular threats were received only on the occasion when His Excellency was to come and address Parliament," she said.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, I think it invites all sorts of very uncomfortable and unpalatable conclusions."

"... Personally my resolve and suspicion is that it is the State apparatus who sent those threats; it is further resolved.

"The CIO was not at all involved (in investigations). Is it because it was already known that they are the ones who sent those death threats?

"Surely, they must clear their name, they must show that it is not them and must find whoever it is who sent those messages."

Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga urged authorities to go further and investigate the beating of MPs by alleged Zanu PF supporters during public hearings often conducted by MPs.

"Mr. Speaker, there were public hearings in which people were almost assaulted or were assaulted in the case of honourable Jessie Majome," Misihairabwi-Mushonga said.

"Even the environment - you are sitting there and you are saying to yourselves, it just takes somebody to be holding bottles to throw them at you and you are gone.

"It takes somebody coming up with a knife to knife you and you are gone."