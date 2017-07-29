29 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Dumps Wife for a 12 Year-Old Girl

Tagged:

Related Topics

Marondera — A 25 year-old man from Mahusekwa area has appeared in court facing rape charges after he dumped his wife and fled to Chiredzi with a 12 year-old girl.

Joseph Chifamba appeared before a Marondera magistrate, Ignatius Mhene, this week facing rape charges after he dumped his wife and fled his home to Chiredzi last month with a 12 year-old girl from the same village.

According to state prosecutor, George Manhidza, on 1 June this year, Chifamba left his wife and family and went to Chiredzi with the minor girl. In Chiredzi, Chifamba sought employment and started living with the girl as his wife.

However, when the girl's mother heard about the affair, she phoned Chifamba and asked him come to Harare where she stays. Chifamba agreed and on his arrival in Harare, the girl's mother reported him to the police leading to his arrest.

The girl was also brought to Harare where she was medically examined and is now living in Epworth with her uncle.

Chifamba was later brought to court in Marondera where the magistrate denied him bail.

He was informed to apply for bail at the High Court.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Accuses Military of Plotting a Coup, Tells Them 'Stop Interfing in Politics'

President Robert Mugabe has ticked off Zimbabwe's military for getting involved in politics, though they've played a key… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.