Zimbabwe: Man Dumps Wife for a 12 Year-Old Girl

Marondera — A 25 year-old man from Mahusekwa area has appeared in court facing rape charges after he dumped his wife and fled to Chiredzi with a 12 year-old girl.

Joseph Chifamba appeared before a Marondera magistrate, Ignatius Mhene, this week facing rape charges after he dumped his wife and fled his home to Chiredzi last month with a 12 year-old girl from the same village.

According to state prosecutor, George Manhidza, on 1 June this year, Chifamba left his wife and family and went to Chiredzi with the minor girl. In Chiredzi, Chifamba sought employment and started living with the girl as his wife.

However, when the girl's mother heard about the affair, she phoned Chifamba and asked him come to Harare where she stays. Chifamba agreed and on his arrival in Harare, the girl's mother reported him to the police leading to his arrest.

The girl was also brought to Harare where she was medically examined and is now living in Epworth with her uncle.

Chifamba was later brought to court in Marondera where the magistrate denied him bail.

He was informed to apply for bail at the High Court.