Tanzania: Kenyan Varsities to Close Arusha, Kigali Campuses

Two universities have been ordered by the Kenyan government to cease operations in Tanzania and Rwanda.

This was revealed after the Tanzania Commission for Universities (TCU) on Tuesday barred the two universities, from enrolling new students starting September following a report that found them providing poor education.

The ban affected 19 universities, the two Kenyan universities and a Ugandan one among them.

Kenya's Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i directed Kenyatta University (KU) and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), which have campuses in Arusha and Kigali, to shut them.

"The ministry is concerned about the existence of the two campuses amidst the need for quality university education and prudent and responsible finance management in line with the Constitution, the Universities Act and the Public Finance management Act 2012," said Dr Matiang'i in letters to Kenyatta University Council chairman, Prof Shem Migot and his JKUAT counterpart, Prof Paul Kanyari dated May 9.

He went on: "In this respect, I urge the university council to deliberate on the way forward on the existence of the two campuses with a view of winding them up."

Kenyatta University acting vice-chancellor Paul Wainaina Thursday confirmed that the university will close its Tanzania and Rwanda campuses.

"We received written instructions and KU is already working on the process of withdrawing and closing the campus," said Prof Wainaina.

JKUAT management was also last week in Tanzania to access the situation.

Kenyatta University set up the campus in Rwanda at Ksh370 million ($3.7m) while the Arusha campus cost Ksh53 million ($530,000).

JKUAT spent Ksh10 million ($100,000) to start the Arusha centre and Ksh21 million ($210,000) for the Kigali campus. The Arusha campus was established in 2010 while the other in 2012. Last year, the university sacked its director of the Kigali campus.

Magufuli approval

On Thursday, Tanzanian President John Magufuli approved a decision by the Commission saying the action was for the good of the nation.

"TCU has done a wonderful job to bar the universities from admitting new students."

A day earlier, TCU had received similar support from the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

Launching the 12th Exhibition on Higher Education Science and Technology in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, Mr Majaliwa urged the barred universities to stop wasting their time in unnecessary media debate and instead address the problems raised by the TCU.

"The government wants universities to produce well-educated professionals who can realise the country's dream of becoming an industrialised and middle-income country," Mr Majaliwa added.

However, the Tanzania authority had allowed the banned institutions to continue with teaching of continuing students.