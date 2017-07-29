South Africa: Another ANC Lawmaker Breaks Ranks With Party On Zuma Vote

Another ruling African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament, Mondli Gungubele, has broken ranks with the party on its position to vote in favour of President Jacob Zuma next month.

Mr Gungubele declared publicly that he would vote against the South African leader in the August 8 no-confidence motion in Parliament.

He joins a growing number of ANC figures who have called on the president to leave office.

They include outspoken MP, Makhosi Khoza, who is facing ill-discipline charges for speaking against Mr Zuma, and Pravin Gordhan, former popular finance minister who was fired earlier this year triggering criticism against the president.

"Against the facts at my disposal, I say it again, I don't have confidence in the president. If the 8th [of August] finds me in this position I will vote consistently with my attitude," Mr Gungubele said.

The former mayor of Ekurhuleni said he believes that not voting with his conscience would be unconstitutional and inconsistent with the party's values and principles.

He described the ANC's stance as "schizophrenic".

"We adopted a Constitution which we fully commit to. If you send an MP to Parliament you are submitting that MP to the constitutional imperatives of this country, something wholly accepted as the platform to run our country," he said.

He added that his attitude is informed by what the ANC believes in.

The ruling party of post-apartheid South Africa has told its members and affiliate parties to vote against the no-confidence motion. Speaker Baleka Mbete is yet to decide whether it will be a secret or open ballot.