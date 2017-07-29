Nigeria: Hollywood, Bollywood Set to Storm Abuja Int'l Film Festival, Says Duker

Organizers to screen 70 films

The Founder of Abuja International Film Festival,AIFF, Fidelis Duker, has announced that the organizers had received 3158 entries from over 70 countries for the 2017 edition of the annual festival with India, the United States and Iran leading the way. According to him, India had 310 entries followed by the United States which had 258 entries and Iran (201 entries). Also, entries , he said were received from countries such as Trinidad, Tobago, Uzbekistan and Jamaica accounting for one entry each.

Duker made this announcement in a statement he made available to HVP. He said 70 films would be screened during the 14th edition of the fiesta which will run from October 9 through 13, at the prestigious Silverbird Galleria and Sheraton Hotel, Abuja respectively. Duker described the entries as unprecedented since the inception of the festival in 2004, adding that this year's festival has as its theme "Film as a tool for National Security and Patriotism."

He said this year's edition will surpass previous editions in the area of content and will have in attendance members of the Diplomatic Missions in Nigeria.

Duker emphasised that the choice of the theme for this year's festival has become incumbent on Nigerian film makers to begin to discuss the importance and role film can play in the area of National security which has become a major challenge globally. He also said the theme is double prone in scope as security of any nation cannot be complete without patriotism of the citizens and this is where he thinks the film makers who shape perception of society through their films have a role to play.

Speaking further, Duker said the AIFF Market Exhibition will attract over 60 exhibitors from the different sectors of the motion picture industry both locally and internationally.

"Also this year, the annual AIFF Campus challenge in Script Development will continue with over 12 Polytechnic and university's departments of Theatre Arts, Mass Communication, Dramatic and creative Arts applying. The entries for participation by universities is still open till September 5," he added.

"The festival will this year reward excellence in 15competitive categories with 5 special recognition award to deserving Nigerians for their contribution to the development of the Nigerian movie industry. The awardees for 2017 will be announced at the 2017 Nomination party scheduled for the 30th of August. "AIFF will screen 70 local and foreign films. 30 of such films are feature, 8 in animation, 20 Short Films, 4 Experimental films, 8 Documentaries. Of the above mentioned films, 35 will be in competition at the festival, gunning for the 15 competitive different award categories."