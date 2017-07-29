29 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: The Oldest Catholic Church in Hargeisa Reopens After 30yrs

Tagged:

Related Topics

A church that has been closed for three decades was on Friday reopened in Hargeisa.

A ceremony attended by Somaliland Ministers and mainly expats living in the breakaway region was organised at the new church in Shaab area of Hargeisa.

"Your government that is seeking recognition has seen the importance of exercising freedom of worship and the reopening of this church" Mary who oversaw the reopening told guests and journalists.

Radio Dalsan's Reporter in Hargeisa Jamal Ibrahim said security was beefed up in and around the church.

It is located in an area where mostly government offices are to be found.

Mary said there is a great need for a place of worship for Christians in this mainly Muslim country.\

Most of the Christians in Somaliland are foreigners mostly expats and a small population of Ethiopian immigrants

Somalia

Government's PR Strategy Mocked As Hashtag Igu Sawir Goes Viral

Hip Hop Artiste IlKacase Song "Igu Sawir" Goes Viral As Somalia Govt is Mocked Over Photo PR Stunts. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.