Somalia: The Oldest Catholic Church in Hargeisa Reopens After 30yrs

A church that has been closed for three decades was on Friday reopened in Hargeisa.

A ceremony attended by Somaliland Ministers and mainly expats living in the breakaway region was organised at the new church in Shaab area of Hargeisa.

"Your government that is seeking recognition has seen the importance of exercising freedom of worship and the reopening of this church" Mary who oversaw the reopening told guests and journalists.

Radio Dalsan's Reporter in Hargeisa Jamal Ibrahim said security was beefed up in and around the church.

It is located in an area where mostly government offices are to be found.

Mary said there is a great need for a place of worship for Christians in this mainly Muslim country.\

Most of the Christians in Somaliland are foreigners mostly expats and a small population of Ethiopian immigrants