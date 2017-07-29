Eritrea: Handing Over Ceremony of Newly Constructed Science College

Asmara — The handing over of the newly constructed Science College at Mai Nefhi by the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation at a cost of 25 million dollars was conducted on 27 July. The construction of the college building was in accordance with the agreement concluded in 2014 between the Governments of Eritrea and the People's Republic of China.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony in which senior Government and PFDJ officials, the PRC Ambassador and the Chairman of the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation were present, Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, said that the construction task attests to the existing strong relations between Eritrea and the PRC.

Mr. Yang Zigang, the PRC Ambassador to Eritrea, equally pointed out that the project was a continuation of the existing cooperation between the two countries in different sectors in general and education in particular. He further commended the integrated effort demonstrated on the part of Eritrean and Chinese workers.

Prof. Gebrehiwet Medhanie, Vice President of Academic Affairs at the Eritrean Institute of Technology, stated that the new building will make significant contribution in producing advanced human resource both in quality and quantity.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr. Yuan Li, expressed pride for participating in Eritrea's national development programs and handed certificates of merit to exemplary Eritrean and Chinese workers.

The seven-block new building was constructed on 37,979 cubic meters and comprises administration rooms, laboratory, conference halls, libraries, and class rooms, among others.

The building has a capacity of accommodating about six thousand students.