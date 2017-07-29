29 July 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Workshop On Mercury's Side Effect

Asmara — The Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in collaboration with the UN Institute of Training and Research organized a workshop from 25 to 26 July on the side effect of mercury.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Mogos Woldeyohannes, D. G. of Environment at the ministry, pointed out that even though there is no overstated damage caused by mercury in Eritrea, the issue has become global concern and that the workshop is aimed to have detail information about the side effect that could occur from the chemical and play due part.

It was also reported that the traditional miners in Eritrea are using mercury in their activities and that is causing health complication up to death.

According to the experts who presented research papers at the workshop, it was disclosed that the illegal usage of mercury in the traditional mining could cause mental complication, skin disease, respiratory system, cancer and reproduction system complication.

Ms. Aster Redaezghi, Director of Environmental Management, explained on the significance of raising the public awareness on the side effect of mercury and called for integrated efforts to that end.

The program coordinator of the UN Institute of Training and Research on his part commending the readiness being demonstrated by the people and Government of Eritrea for reducing the side effect of mercury.

