Eritrea: Community Festival in the UK

Asmara — The Eritrean Community Festival in the United Kingdom has concluded with patriotic zeal. The festival was attended by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Mr. Estifanos Habtemariam, the Eritrean Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland, friends of Eritrea as well as Eritrean nationals residing in the UK and other European countries. It highlighted different programs portraying the unity and identity of the Eritrean people.

In the course of a seminar he conducted, Minister Osman noted that commendable achievements have been registered towards ensuring social justice and development giving priority to remote areas and commended the participation of the Eritrean citizens abroad in national development endeavors.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community in the UK, Mr. Ahmed Mohammed Mahmud, explained that festivals make vital contribution in preserving and bequeathing national and societal values.

Friends of Eritrea and Eritrean nationals conveyed messages of solidarity.