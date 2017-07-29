Tanzania: Invest More in Promoting Tourism, Tz Govt Advised

opinion

Nshimba Paulo

The government hasn't done enough to advertise Tanzania's tourism potential locally and internationally. It is high time enough money was set aside for this goal. It is not enough to just let tourists coming to Tanzania to be our ambassadors.

Also, the government should scale up anti-poaching efforts by allocating more resources. Game rangers should be trained well and technologically empowered to enable them fight poachers who are always equipped with modern weapons.

Though poaching incidences have recently gone down, much still needs to be done to increase participation of the local community in anti-poaching campaign.

These efforts will increase the number of endangered species of animals in famous game reserves like the Selous. Part of this was declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) as one of the World Heritage endangered sites.

Lauson Leonard

The country shouldn't think of generating more money from tourism without putting enough resources in terms of advertisements. The ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism should contract local and international celebrities including artists, football players and politicians for publicity.

Also, the government should strengthen relationships between national parks authorities and surrounding communities to obtain support from them when planning for security improvements in an effort to end poaching which has significantly reduced the number of wildlife animals.

Dennis Dingilee Syldion

The government should increase people's understanding of tourism issues especially in traditional tourism which will help in conserving endangered customs and traditions in various tribes. There is a need for the country to protect this type of tourism and reap benefits out of it.

Paul Nyantory

The government should abandon conflicting policies in the sector. For instance, while poor publicity is known to cause inadequate number of tourists visiting the country, the government impose a number of taxes and levies in the sector.

When related government officials are asked, they simply reply that the country was against mass tourism. Therefore, the country should review its policies and stop being double standard.