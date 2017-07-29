Malawi: Football Mourns Chamangwana, Burial On Sunday At Misesa Cemetery

The remains of Be Forward Wanderers chairperson George Chamangwana will be laid to rest on Sunday at Misesa Cemetery in Blantyre, Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao has confirmed.

Butao said the body will be taken from College of Medicine mortuary on Saturday ( 29 July 2017) at 2pm to his residence at Mbengwe just after Angelo Goveya in Limbe.

Butao further said the burial is on Sunday at Misesa Cemetery along Limbe-Thyolo road before Chigumula.

On Friday, Wanderers through its general secretary announced Chamangwana's death.

"It is with profound sorrow and regret that I announce the death of our beloved Chairman George Chamangwana. George was the face of Wanderers having led and literally carried the team for over a decade. Our loss is beyond words. We condole the Chamangwana family and share their sorrow," reads the statement.

Meanwhile, other clubs have also condoled Wanderers on the lose of their chairman.

The first club to condole Wanderers is Nyasa Big Bullets through their general secretary Albert Chigoga.

"The entire Nyasa Big Bullets FC family is deeply saddened by the death of the chairman of Mighty Befoward Wanderers FC, George Chamangwana. In the spirit of solidarity and togetherness, we are joining our neighbours in their grief and we are together with them in sorrow to bury one of the icons of Malawi football with the diginity he deserves even after he has passed on.

"Nyasa Big Bullets FC will always remember George as one of the administrators in the unique class of his own, humble and passionate for the game of football. Losing a chairman at this time when Wanderers and Malawi football need him most is a great setback to all of us.

"But God is all-knowing. May his soul rest in glorious peace and may the good Lord comfort his family and the entire Wanderers family," reads the statement.

From Civil Sporting Club, Owen Malijani says it is a dark day for Malawi football.

"The Executive of Civil Sporting Club has learnt with great sadness of the passing on of Mr Chamangwana. We extend our condolences to his family and the entire Nomads family," he said.