South Africa: 2 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At FNB Stadium

Two people have died and several have been injured in a stampede at the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, according to reports on Saturday afternoon. Kaizer Chiefs were playing Orlando Pirates at the stadium in the Carling Black Label Cup.

The stampede happened at Gate-J during the match.

The injured were taken to hospital.

Michael Sun, MMC for public safety for the City of Johannesburg, told News24 they were not sure what caused the stampede, but it is alleged that it involved the selling of fake tickets at the entry gates.

The situation is calm at the moment, Sun said.

Source: News24