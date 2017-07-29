29 July 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 2 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At FNB Stadium

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two people have died and several have been injured in a stampede at the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, according to reports on Saturday afternoon. Kaizer Chiefs were playing Orlando Pirates at the stadium in the Carling Black Label Cup.

The stampede happened at Gate-J during the match.

The injured were taken to hospital.

Michael Sun, MMC for public safety for the City of Johannesburg, told News24 they were not sure what caused the stampede, but it is alleged that it involved the selling of fake tickets at the entry gates.

The situation is calm at the moment, Sun said.

Source: News24

South Africa

Two Die in Football Stadium Stampede

The Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA) has expressed its condolences to the families of two people who died in a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.