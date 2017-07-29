Deputy President William Ruto accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta to campaign in three counties Saturday despite an attack on his Sugoi home.

The Jubilee leaders addressed rallies in the three regions even as police continued to battle the armed gunmen, who raided the home in Uasin Gishu County.

Mr Ruto did not talk about the attack as he addressed rallies in Trans Nzoia, Kericho and Narok counties.

Reports however indicate that the DP flew to Eldoret after the rally at Nairagie Enkare in Narok after holding a brief meeting with President Kenyatta and other leaders.

The armed men raided the DP's home and overpowered a GSU officer manning the gate.

The home is surrounded by police as an operation to flush out the gunmen, who were said to be in the compound, continues.