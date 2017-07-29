29 July 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Gunmen Storm Deputy President William Ruto's Home

By Jeremiah Kiplang'at

An unknown number of gunmen have attacked the rural home of Kenya's Deputy President William Ruto in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu County.

The armed attackers are said to have forced their way into the home shortly before 1pm (local time) on Saturday.

OFFICER INJURED

They are said to have approached a police officer manning the gate with some wares they said they were selling before grabbing his gun and butting him with it and then entered the home.

The officer was left unconscious.

GUNSHOTS

A series of gunshots could be heard inside the home at about 2pm to 3pm.

A dozen of elite officers from Recce unit arrived at the home at 2.45 pm and have taken over the operation to fight the attackers.

The attack happened three hours after Mr Ruto left the home to attend a campaign rally in Kitale, North Rift, where he joined President Uhuru Kenyatta.

