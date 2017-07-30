30 July 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Make Arrests At Protest Over Death of Detainee

Police in east London made some arrests after they were attacked with bottles during a protest over the death of man who had been detained a week earlier, police said yesterday.

Rashan Charles, 20, died on July 22 after he was chased by a police officer who attempted to remove an object from his mouth or throat.

A protest over his death in the borough of Hackney turned violent on Friday night when bottles and other objects were thrown at officers and small fires were started, police said.

Local businesses were damaged and police in riot gear and some on horseback were called in to help clear the area.

