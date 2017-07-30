30 July 2017

Nigeria: Edo to Tackle Primary Healthcare Challenges

By Usman A. Bello

Benin — Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, has urged the Medical Women's Association of Nigeria (MWAN) to develop a policy framework aimed at addressing some of the challenges militating against the primary healthcare system in the state.

He said his administration was poised to deliver quality services to the people, especially at the primary healthcare centres.

Obaseki made the call in Benin on Friday when he received the executive members of the association.

While urging the association to partner the state government in developing the sector, he commended the health workers for their contributions.

"There are generic problems and challenges and if we do not address them, whatsoever we are doing will not be sustained overtime. As a government, we have to fix the healthcare system, first by communicating our plans effectively because people equate healthcare with general hospitals", he said.

He said the state government would soon domesticate the Federal Government Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to give the people access to affordable healthcare.

Earlier, the association's President, Dr. Anthonia Inibokun Njoku, said their mandate includes improving the health status of the populace, especially women and children.

