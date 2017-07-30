30 July 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Parliament Abandons Late SPB Boss Kuwaza's Contempt Probe

By Staff Reporter

PARLIAMENT has officially abandoned a probe against former State Procurement Board executive chair Charles Kuwaza's who died April this year while still facing of contempt of parliament charges.

The charges stem from Kuwaza's failure to satisfactorily respond to the Mines and Energy committee's questions while giving oral evidence into the tendering system of the electricity sector projects June 2015.

At the time, Kuwaza had been given a notice period of about 14 days to prepare for the meeting. He later appeared before legislators on June 30, 2015 without answers to questions asked in a committee invitation letter.

The committee resolved to give him two weeks to go and prepare but when he appeared for the second time, he still failed to satisfactorily respond to the questions, suggesting he had not prepared again for the meeting.

When he was cautioned about his conduct, the late civil servant allegedly became abusive and, at one point, suggested that there was no order within the parliamentary committee.

This prompted a probe which failed to gather enough information to generate a strong case against him as he still played truant and was soon said to have fallen ill and could not appear in parliament to answer to contempt charges.

The former SPB boss later suffered a painful death when he plunged from the 9th floor of a Harare building in the CBD in a suspected suicide case.

Presenting a motion to withdraw charges against Kuwaza Thursday, Mazowe West legislator Kazembe Kazembe who chaired parliament's privileges committee, said the probe team shall not proceed with its investigations.

"The Committee could not conclude the case without hearing evidence from the key witness," Kazembe said.

"After the passing on of Mr. C. Kuwaza, the Committee resolved to close the case. May his soul rest in peace.

"Mr. Speaker Sir, I now commend this report for consideration by this august House."

Kazembe added, "In view of the fact that the accused is no more, I wish to withdraw the report.

"Motion with leave, withdrawn."

