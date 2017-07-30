Zimbabwe: Gospel Star Fungisai Wins Christian Award

SINGER Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave has been honoured with a Christian Business Community Leadership Award for her impact on gospel music.

Fungisai has 14 albums to her name, having recorded her first compilation Tinokutendai Ishe Vol 1 in 2000.

She recently courted controversy when she ventured into ZimDancehall which has not go down well with critics and fans who say the 'unclean' genre is beneath the dignity of a gospel artist.

However, Fungisai has vigorously defended herself saying she is an "artist" and a "church" person and will sing any type of music because what matters is the message.

Commenting on her award Fungisai said she had wanted the music industry to be like any other professional and occupational pursuit.

"I have always advocated for that; but my experience and revelation has dawned to me that it is spiritual realm," said Fungisai in an interview.

"One cannot apply or study to become an effective Gospel Artist. Rather, it is a calling one cannot resist, explain or comprehend.

"I thank God for showing up in all his names for my comfort throughout my ministry."

She said gospel music was on the rise, adding it was only a matter of time before the genre becomes the "head" and not the "tail" of local music.

"It's also amazing that even non-believers have been so supportive of this gift and I would therefore not be surprised if Christians lead in all life circles," she added, while expressing her gratitude to the Christian Business Community for the honour.

Fungisai recently won International Gospel Artiste of the year award at this year UK's Zimbabwe Achievers awards.

She has also performed internationally and done collaborations with the likes of Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Killer T and Mudiwa Hood, among others.