Zimbabwe: MDC-T to Blame for Constitutional Amendment - Mliswa

INDEPENDENT Norton lawmaker, Temba Mliswa, has said the opposition is the author of their own defeat by Zanu PF in Parliament last Tuesday when the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number One sailed through the house of assembly.

Mliswa celebrated wildly with Zanu PF MPs after the ruling party thwarted the opposition in the subsequent adoption of Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 1) by virtue of the ruling party having the majority in parliament.

Constitutional Amendment Bill (Number 1) seeks to give the President the sole discretion to appoint the Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice and Judge President.

Mliswa, a former Zanu PF senior official's association with his former party, was viewed Tuesday by the opposition as the legislator's summer sault to President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, on Wednesday, Mliswa said the opposition has itself to blame for the reduced number of MPs in Parliament.

MDC-T in 2014 reduced its number of MPs after it recalled 21 law makers who had defected to the Tendi Biti faction. The move reduced the opposition's seats in Parliament from 91 to 70.

"Indeed, they donated seats by recalling the likes of Biti, and more by not contesting in any by -election. But firstly, jubilation was after the proper following of the procedure in making laws in parliament, parliament is working and we are working as per the mandate of the people," said Mliswa.

"Remember I was never part of the MDCT, and also I never re-joined Zanu PF on that day. If you follow my arguments in that debate, it was pro constitutionalism.

"It is unfortunate that the MDC-T fought that amendment as it furthers their Mugabe agenda. My agenda is bigger than any person and it's about Zimbabwe, and constitutionalism."

He added: "We call the President the head of state and I ask you, what is the state? Is it not these three pillars, ie, Parliament, Judiciary and the Executive? If you trust the President to appoint a minister of Justice, why not let the will of the 61% who voted for him be done through his appointing those other offices?"

It seeks to empower the President to appoint people to the three crucial positions.

The Bill which followed debate on the provision in the Constitution, which took away the President's powers to make those appointments sailed through parliament with little hassle.

It is now waiting to go through the sane which Zanu PF again has the majority before President Mugabe ascent his signature and pass it into law.

The Constitution provides that the President appoints the Chief Justice from a list given to him by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).