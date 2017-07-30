Zimbabwe: We Are the David That Will Slay Goliath Come 2018 Election - Zimpf

DESPITE being seemingly a small opposition party, the Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) says it is confident of bringing change to the country in next year's elections.

Interim party president Retired Brigadier General Ambassador Agrippa Mutambara has been telling his supporters during countrywide provincial leadership meetings ZimPF would also work with other like-minded political parties in their quest to unseat the government of President Robert Mugabe, in power since independence in 1980.

"We are aware that elections are fast approaching in 2018, and everyone in this party is entitled to make effort to make the party brand visible," said Mutambara.

"Although ours is still a small party it can work to transform the country. We do not have to be afraid of the Goliath in politics, there is also the David who are able to transform politics and that is ZimPF."

The provincial meetings were conducted throughout the country's provinces with the final one being concluded in Harare last Sunday.

Mutambara said there was need for the opposition party to make its brand visible and competitive as it geared itself to become the next government following 37 years of misrule by Zanu PF.

The meetings with provincial structures come at a time the party almost suffered a still birth, with founder Joice Mujuru, leaving to form the National People's Party after a misunderstanding with party elders, Rugare Gumbo and Dydimus Mutasa.

"After the party underwent terrible and regrettable splits, I was chosen to be the interim President for the ZimPF party," said the interim leader.

"I agreed to be the party's campaigning president and we are meeting all provincial leadership so that we can construct party structures ahead of the 2018 elections."

Liberation war spirit

Mutambara said the ZimPF would hold its congress at the end of August, adding they were currently in coalition talks with other parties to form a united opposition against the ruling Zanu PF.

"A coalition government is a strategy that we are going to carry out so that we are united as opposition so as not to divide votes against the ruling party.

"It will not however, swallow our party. We will continue to strengthen our party name and everyone in this party has a lot of work to do to improve the image of this party," said Ambassador Mutambara.

The ZimPF president said just like the days of the liberation struggle when people had courage to fight against white oppression, Zimbabweans should also be courageous and take the war for freedom to the Zanu PF government.

"Let us make our fight for liberation against Zanu PF government spread like a virus among ourselves. We must transform the leadership and make Zimbabwe a better country."

Mutambara said President Mugabe, who turned 93 this year, had destroyed his legacy through mismanagement of the economy, destruction of industries and making the economy cashless.

"He has yoked the people of Zimbabwe making everyone poor despite the rich mineral deposits that have endowed this country," said Ambassador Mutambara.

"The country which used to boast of a bustling industry in parts of Kwekwe, Bulawayo and Gweru has been crippled; forcing the country's working population to illegally migrate to neighbouring countries.

"It is the prevalence of corruption that has crippled this country. People are dying in the country's hospitals because they are failing to access medication.

"Many are suffering at bank queues, unable to access their money. Zimbabwe is a mineral-rich country but as a result of corruption and poor governance, the population is poor."