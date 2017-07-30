Uganda: Micho Departure Reflects Badly On Football Officials

opinion

There is no doubt as to what story dominated the back pages this past week. The 'will he or won't he stay' thread running through Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic's position as Cranes head coach left many Ugandans with migraines. A few, however, chose to pay the story, which climaxed yesterday with Micho's resignation, not the slightest attention. They believed -- and rightly so -- that events that conspired against their senior national football team should long have been put to bed.

The events in question revolved around Micho's $10,000-a-month salary. Fufa's success at paying it has been limited. Well, at least for the past six months. Fufa under the stewardship of Moses Magogo has lacked the inhibition of asking for favours when it comes to picking up Micho's tab. The team at Mengo has always stressed that examples on the continent where sitting governments foot the salaries of coaches of their national teams are far from rare.

When asked why government has not helped peel away the layer of shame that is The Cranes coach going months without pay, Sports minister Charles Bakkabulindi was candid to a fault. Hon. Bakkabulindi was right in stating that government cannot commit itself to helping offset Micho's salary when it has no idea about the outlook of the Serbian coach's contract.

To avoid drawing a red flag from the Auditor General, government should -- at best -- either be involved in contract negotiations or -- at worst -- furnished with the said contract. Neither option was explored even after the latter was touted as more than just an attempt at fire extinguishing. This was after it first came to light last September that the conditions Micho was working under were a few notches beyond terrifying. Why weren't notes compared and positions harmonised back then?

Don't expect an answer to that question any time soon.

Also don't expect things to change radically. Fufa and Bakkabulindi have themselves to blame now that showdown talks between Ivica Stankovic (Micho's agent) and Edgar Watson (Fufa's chief executive) have clearly hit a snug. This was an issue that should never have been allowed to morph into the full blown crisis it turned out to be.

Both Fufa and Bakkabulindi should have painstakingly worked to deal with it decisively. They didn't. Now the fresh question is whether lightning will strike twice.

Will Fufa bring government up to speed about the recruitment of a new Cranes coach? Conventional suggests it should, but we know that the 'once bitten twice shy' saying barely holds sway in this banana republic.

What we now know....

We know that Uganda will field a 20-strong team at next month's World Championships in London. The team will be shorn of the services of former Worlds medalists Stephen Kiprotich (2013) and Moses Kipsiro (2007).

We know that Joshua Cheptegei -- who will do the 5000m and 10,000m double -- sprinkles some star dust on the team. There is lots of youthful exuberance in the shape of Dorcas Ajok (800m), Ronald Musagala (1500m), Solomon Mutai (marathon) as well as the two Jacobs -- Araptany (steeplechase) and Kiplimo (5000m).

We know that the championships will run from August 5-13, and will see the living legend that is Usain Bolt make a final bow.