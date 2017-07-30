Somalia: Photographer And Vlogger Mukhtar Nur Arrested By NIsa

NISA agents have arrested famous photographer and Vlogger Mukhtar Nur in Mogadishu.

Nur who is known in Somalia and diaspora for highlighting destinations and places in Somalia little known to the world is said to have been arrested outside the UAE Embassy.

Mukhtar Nur also works at the UAE Embassy as a photographer. He is also a freelance journalist

It is not yet clear why the Photographer and Vlogger was arrested.

Nur has been posting on his You Tube Blog, Facebook and Twitter about little known attractive destinations in Somalia.

He was among the first photographers to highlight the growth seen in Mogadishu in the past five year that include top hotels, beaches, cinema halls, malls information that was little known by the rest of the world as mainstream media mainly covered attacks at the expense of development.

Nur is based in the United Arab Emirates