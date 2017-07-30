29 July 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Photographer And Vlogger Mukhtar Nur Arrested By NIsa

Tagged:

Related Topics

NISA agents have arrested famous photographer and Vlogger Mukhtar Nur in Mogadishu.

Nur who is known in Somalia and diaspora for highlighting destinations and places in Somalia little known to the world is said to have been arrested outside the UAE Embassy.

Mukhtar Nur also works at the UAE Embassy as a photographer. He is also a freelance journalist

It is not yet clear why the Photographer and Vlogger was arrested.

Nur has been posting on his You Tube Blog, Facebook and Twitter about little known attractive destinations in Somalia.

He was among the first photographers to highlight the growth seen in Mogadishu in the past five year that include top hotels, beaches, cinema halls, malls information that was little known by the rest of the world as mainstream media mainly covered attacks at the expense of development.

Nur is based in the United Arab Emirates

Somalia

The Oldest Catholic Church in Hargeisa Reopens After 30yrs

A church that has been closed for three decades was on Friday reopened in Hargeisa. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.