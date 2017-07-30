Sudan: Bulgaria Says Sudan Vital Partner in Combating Terrorism and Human Trafficking

Bucharest — Bulgaria's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ekaterina Zaharieva, has welcomed the visit by the Sudanese Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Ghandour, to her country saying the Sudan remains one of the best partners for the EU in combatting terrorism, violent fundamentalism, illegal migration and human trafficking.

The ministers on Friday discussed means for development of bilateral cooperation in the economic, trade, cultural and scientific areas as well as coordination of stands and exchange of support in international fora.

Minister Zaharieva and professor Ghandour reviewed areas of economic cooperation that cover industrial, agricultural, food security and animal production as well as renewable energy domains.

She said her country is well versed in those areas and that the Sudan and Bulgaria could design and implement joint projects in these areas.

The meetings which included close door sessions, stressed the need to continue political consultations and coordination between the two countries as well as regional and international challenges and how to coordinate initiatives and efforts to counter regional and international challenges

The two sides signed two cooperation agreements including the formation of a political consultation mechanism, and cooperation in diplomatic training.

The meeting was attended by Sudan's ambassador the Bulgaria, Ilham Ibrahim Shantair, Ambassador Fadul Abdalla Fadul and ambassador Dr Yusuf Kordufani Director of the European Affairs and the ministry of Foreign Affairs, besides members of the Sudan diplomatic mission in Bulgaria.