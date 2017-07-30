Sudan: Ghandour Calls On Bulgarian Vice President, Iotova

Bucharest — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour who is currently on visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his Bulgarian vis-à-vis, met with the Bulgarian Deputy President, Iliana Iotova.

The Minister convoyed the greetings of the First Vice President Lt Gen Bakri Hassan Salih to his Bulgarian counterpart Iliana Iotova and briefed her on the most recent developments in the Sudan as well as the opportunities for cooperation in the economic and trade fields between Khartoum and Bucharest.

The minister also briefed the Bulgarian vice president on the efforts exerted to bring in peace and stability in the country and the region, including combating terrorism and illegal migration and human trafficking

The Bulgarian vice president has welcomed the visit of the Foreign minister of the Sudan to her country, and pointed out to the numerous Sudanese graduates from Bulgarian universities and said her country looks forwards to reopening of the Bulgarian embassy in the Sudan

She also welcomed the proposal for organizing the Sudan-Bulgarian Economic Forum in Sudan.

The delegation also met within the visit with the Bulgarian parliament Speaker and the minister commended the inauguration of the Sudanese Bulgarian Friendship Society, headed by the former Bulgarian Minister for Health, saying the Sudanese parliament would reciprocate by forming the Sudanese Bulgarian Friendship Society in the Sudan.

The Speaker of the Bulgarian parliament has accepted an invitation to visit the Sudan.

The Sudanese delegation also met with the Bulgarian Trade and Industry chamber officials and reviewed with them cooperation between the two sides in trade and industries, and the possibility of making use of the huge Sudanese resources.

The Minister met at the end of his official visit with the Sudanese community residents in Bulgaria.