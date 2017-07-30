South Africa: Northern Cape Man Jailed for Girlfriend's Murder

A 28-year-old man was jailed for 18 years for murdering his girlfriend in 2015 in Springbok, Northern Cape police said on Saturday.

Frederick Paulus was sentenced by the Springbok Regional Court on Friday, Lieutenant Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said in a statement on Saturday.

"Paulus took the deceased for a walk on one of the mountains in Vaalwater Besig in Springbok.

"While there an argument broke between the two and Paulus stabbed the deceased and partly slit her throat and left her body there," Mooi said.

She said the girlfriend's decomposed body was found four days after she was reported missing by her family.

Source: News24