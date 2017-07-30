Sudan: Saudi Ambassador to Sudan Commends the Level of Sudan-Saudi Bilateral Relations

Khartoum — The Saudi Arabian ambassador to the Sudan, Ali Bin Hassan Jaafar, has commended the level of bilateral relation and cooperation between his country and the Sudan.

The ambassador who was addressing the fifth conference of the Ansar Sunna group in the Sudan, said relations between Khartoum and Riyadh have reached a level of strategic leadership which he said he would work to cement further in all fields and by all means possible.

The ambassador pointed to the outcome of a recent meeting between the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz, and President of the Republic Omar Bashir, and the "promising, fruitful and constructive" outcome of those meetings.

He also referred to the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Committee between the two countries the outcome of which, he said, were recommendations that pour into how ties would develop and flourish further.

The ambassador told the opening session of the conference on Saturday that he hoped the outcome of the Ansar Sunna - Supporter and followers of the saying and deeds of Prophet Mohammed- conference would add to the moderate and midway track Saudi Arabia has been following in interpretation of the Islamic message and call.

He referred to the many actions Saudi Arabian government has taken in support of the moderate Islamic interpretation and to the services it has been availing for those visiting the Holy Sites in Saudi Arabia.

He said the track of the Ansar Sunna is that of following the midway path, away from fundamentalism, violent hardline or mal-interpretation of the dictums or the Koran, that contravenes the track of the predecessors.