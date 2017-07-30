Kenya: Al-Shabaab Hijack Jubilee Campaign Car in Mandera

A vehicle belonging to Kenya's ruling Jubilee Party campaign team has been hijacked in Mandera by suspected Al-Shabaab militants.

Mandera South police boss Charles Chacha said the incident was reported at about 5pm Friday and that the driver and a passenger are missing.

"We received a report of hijacking of a vehicle that was returning to Bore Hole 11 town after dropping party supporters at Falama area, near Kenya-Somalia border, and the rescue operation is underway," said Mr Chacha.

He said the vehicle, belonging to a former civic leader and branded in Jubilee Party colours was hijacked by unknown number of militants.

Mr Chacha said the vehicle had dropped Jubilee Party supporters, who had attended Governor Ali Roba's rally at Kotula town on Thursday.

"The issue has been taken over by our military inside Somalia where we believe it was commandeered to but the driver and another passenger are yet to be found," he said.

He said the incident has caused panic in the area that was relatively peaceful after almost a month without reports of any terror-related incident.

"We are on high alert and I ask members of public to cooperate with us so that we secure this area before, during and after elections," said Mr Chacha.