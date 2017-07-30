Kenya: Police End Siege At DP Ruto's Home

Elite security forces on Sunday killed a man at the home of Deputy President William Ruto, ending a 20-hour siege that began with an attack in which a policeman was injured, police said.

The deputy president and his family were not at the vast property in Sugoi, Uasin Gishu during Saturday's attack, which came less than two weeks before the country votes in high-stakes elections.

Police chief Joseph Boinnet said Sunday morning that the assailant had just been shot and killed and "the situation is under control".

Further details and the motive for the attack remained unclear.

Mr Boinnet said one assailant armed with a machete attacked and badly injured a police officer who was part of Ruto's security team, seized his gun and then entered the compound.

Police reinforcements arrived and the attacker fled into a building under construction near the entrance gate.

But several security sources said on Saturday that the assault was staged by several people using guns.

"There are armed people who staged the attack and have shot the GSU officer and stolen his gun," one security official said, referring to the elite police General Security Unit deployed to guard Ruto's house.

Tensions mounting

Mr Ruto had left the house shortly before the attack to attend rallies alongside President Uhuru Kenyatta, his running mate who faces a tight re-election contest on August 8 against longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The attack occurred despite the round-the-clock presence of GSU guards at the property, near the town of Eldoret, some 300 kilometres northwest of the capital Nairobi.

Mr Ruto's home sits in western Rift Valley area, the flashpoint for an outbreak of election violence after the disputed 2007 polls that killed 1,100 people and tarnished Kenya's image as a regional beacon of safety and stability.

According to opinion polls, this year's election will be close and tensions have been rising.

Mr Odinga has repeatedly claimed the government is scheming to steal the election, while Mr Kenyatta has accused Mr Odinga of trying to delay the polls.

Earlier this month, Human Rights Watch said it had received reports of threats and voter intimidation in Naivasha, a flashpoint town in 2007 and one of the potential hotspots in this year's election.

In the Rift Valley, hate speech flyers have been circulating and some local residents have already left their homes.

The 2007 bloodshed haunted both Mr Ruto and Mr Kenyatta long after it ended, when the International Criminal Court put both on trial for orchestrating the violence.

Those charges were later dropped, with ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda blaming a relentless campaign of victim intimidation for making a trial impossible.