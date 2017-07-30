Kenya: 10 Crucial Issues in the Kenyan Election

analysis

A debate meant to give Kenyans an opportunity to assess the suitability of presidential candidates ended in an anti-climax when only four of the eight contenders turned up, with President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Jubilee Party candidate, the notable absentee.

However, the nearly 10 million Kenyans who tuned in for the debates got some pointers from the four candidates led by opposition National Super Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga on the problems facing the nation and how they would tackle them.

The EastAfrican's Peter Munaita looks at the 10 issues that have dominated the election campaign but fears that they may not be the deciding factor on who wins on August 8.

The cost of living was shaping up to be a potential election decider until the government came up with a subsidised maize flour programme to counter the political backlash. Unga prices had skyrocketed to Ksh180 ($1.8) for a two kilogramme packet in June. Under the subsidised programme supported by massive imports, the price of a two kilogramme packet went down to Ksh90 (9 US cents).

Distribution started with the usual headaches before supply stabilised while the scarcity of sugar, which had hit $2 per two-kilogramme packet, was redressed through imports.

However, at the heart of the matter are issues of poor planning, a tough business environment and reluctance to clamp down on cartels that several audits have confirmed feed the political class.

While basic foodstuff such as unga and sugar are easy examples of the rising cost of living, high energy tariffs and heavy taxation add to the burden.

Jubilee's pledge to substantially bring down the cost of power has not been realised and current tariffs are being artificially supported by denying the power distributor permission to adjust the tariffs to commercial levels.

The Kenya Revenue Authority has become synonymous with missed tax collection targets after administrative hitches undermined its effort to in broaden the tax base to non-traditional sectors like capital gains and rental income.

The import of this is that only 2.5 million Kenyans who are in formal employment and several thousand companies pay their fair share of taxes. Added to the pressure of meeting living expenses are the unavoidable education and medical fees that eat away at the disposable income for a majority of the population that lives on less than Ksh200 ($2) a day.

Opinion polls released last week (by Ipsos and Infotrak) place the cost of living as the number one reason (53 per cent and 38 per cent, respectively) why respondents believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. Poverty and unequal distribution of resources combined come up as another nine per cent of concerns in the Infotrak survey.

These findings explain why social safety nets for the elderly, orphans and disabled feature high up in the Jubilee manifesto while Nasa has talked of enforcing the law on unilateral rent increases by landlords while implementing low cost housing schemes across the country.

Ipsos placed those not happy with the direction the country was headed at 61 per cent against 49 per cent in the Infotrak survey. Worth noting is that only in Central, Northeastern and Rift Valley (in the Infotrak poll) were a majority of the respondents optimistic of the future.

On the question of who they would vote for and despite blaming the president and leadership for steering the ship wrongly, a significant number of the respondents in this category flipped saying they would vote back the same leadership. This makes for a tighter race than would be expected were the cost of living a decisive voter issue.

2. FOOD SECURITY: Where will the next meal come from?

Closely related to the cost of living is food security. Perhaps with drought acting as a mitigation, the matter has not featured as strongly as it should in election discourse.

Pollsters do not also have a specific entry on it with the exception of Ipsos where six per cent of respondents unhappy with the leadership gave their reason as hunger/drought and another two per cent said they disapproved of the president's performance because of agriculture.

The high prices of basic commodities raise fundamental questions on the management of agriculture and incentives given to farmers. Key of the concerns is that the sector remains rain-dependent, incentives such as fertiliser subsidies and non-taxation of inputs do not seem to yield the desired impact; and that the devolution of agriculture may blur the vision on food security.

All parties promise application of technology in agriculture (irrigation, direct payment of subsidies to farmers rather than middlemen, better storage), broadening of the national food basket from maize and creation of an integrated chain around livestock.

Under irrigation, Jubilee highlights its Galana Kulalu irrigation scheme, multipurpose dams across the country and further fertiliser subsidies for future food security.

The opposition has disputed the impact of these on food security saying a scheme like the fertiliser subsidy would be more effective if it was distributed directly to farmers through mobile phone vouchers. These would be redeemed at retail outlets, thereby removing distortions of a dual pricing system that only benefits large farmers and National Cereals and Produce Board officials.

While the opposition pitches the same solutions in different ways, it goes a step further by focusing on value addition and market access in the fruit, dairy and meat sectors in a bid to address post-harvest wastage.

Diversifying the national grain reserve and protecting it from unscrupulous merchants features across the manifestos. None, however, has been bold enough to address the vexing question of land fragmentation and excision of fertile agriculture land for real estate despite the constitution allowing Parliament to prescribe the minimum land holding for various land uses.

Also palpable is the silence on climate change the main cause of frequent erratic weather patterns that are behind the falling yield on Kenya farms.

3. UNEMPLOYMENT: Where will 12 million jobs come from?

The unemployment rate in Kenya is high even by African standards with 40 per cent of the adult population reported to be jobless. The opposition puts the figure at 12 million, slightly less than half of the 25.5 million people that are eligible for work.

However, it is the mass of unemployed youth, one in every five according to latest World Bank data, that is of urgent to policymakers and politicians alike. To put that into perspective, only one of five youths are unemployed in Uganda and Tanzania.

The reasons for this are varied but a notable one is the million plus strong force that is released to the job market by the education system every year and the inability of industry to absorb them for reasons ranging from capacity to relevance of skills.

Jubilee had said it would create a million jobs per year but is widely off the mark with boasts of 2.5 million jobs created since it came to power in 2013. One of its flagship youth empowerment programmes, the National Youth Service, is now a reference point for corruption rather than job creation.

In the Kenyan context, what constitutes work is important. Most of the jobs are created in the informal sector where despite their back-breaking nature, they hardly pay a living wage and are not integrated with the rest of the economy so that the workers can access credit and job opportunities for their personal development.

Promises by parties abound. Jubilee is betting on new technology to deliver 6.5 million youth jobs in the online sector under the Ajira programme and paid internships for university graduates in the hope of giving them practical skills for the workplace.

Jubilee's promise to promote sports and performing arts as a source of employment has lagged behind schedule with the five stadia it promised for instance, yet to be built. Nasa is betting on a solution through initiatives aimed at expanding agriculture and manufacturing while creating opportunities under a proposed low cost housing scheme.

Nasa also intends to tap into the youth and women funds to set up single mothers in business. With regard to proposals by the top contenders, we have been here before. However, the dynamics have changed, with voters below the age of 34 now at 9.93 million, more than half the registered 19.61 million.

Their influence is showing in the unprecedented number of youths contesting for political seats outside the presidency.

A survey by Radio Africa in May, the latest to have captured likelihood of voting by age groups, showed 47 per cent of this segment would vote for the incumbent against 40 per cent for the leading opposition candidate.

In the Infotrak and Ipsos polls, only eight per cent of the respondents unhappy with the way the country was going attributed it to unemployment, lower than even corruption and leadership. Of note is that more than half of the respondents for both surveys were either unemployed or in the informal sector.

4. CORRUPTION: Who steals $3 billion from the public purse each year?

There is an uncanny semblance of the Kenya election cycle with massive cases of corruption. In 1992 there was Goldenberg, Angloleasing in 2002, depletion of Strategic Grain Reserve in 2007 and, presently, the unresolved NYS and health ministry scandals are just some examples.

The key problem with corruption in Kenya is that none of the institutions charged with confronting it has had the resolve to tackle the vice with the "I can die for this" mentality.

The buck stops with the president but he has on several occasions appeared out of touch with reality, blaming the independence of the institutions for his helplessness while fronting the ministers who have left office after being implicated in scandals as a form of defence.

The opposition has done a splendid job in blowing the whistle but its credibility has been undermined by inconsistencies depending on who the perpetrator is. This grandstanding from the political class has hindered the country from a constructive debate on graft even as Kenya is perceived as being among the most corrupt countries in the world.

Treasury has in the past estimated that up to Ksh300 billion ($3 billion) is lost through various forms of corruption. The latest Infotrak poll ranks corruption second to cost of living among the concerns of Kenyans.

More than half of the respondents said the president was responsible for this, while only a tenth blamed politicians in general. In the Ipsos survey, corruption came third after leadership among the concerns tying in with the other survey holding the president responsible.

With Jubilee pledging more resources to institutions charged with tackling it, Nasa has a commitment in its coalition agreement that none of its leaders or its relatives would do business with government.

One of its strategists, David Ndii, an economist, has said the coalition would trust its leaders to be good until their positions become untenable in case of corruption.

And Mr Odinga promised during the presidential debate to "Magufuli" anyone suspected of theft of public coffers.

Beyond the tough talk, however, and with weak political will closely abetting corruption, a bold multi-pronged approach covering legislation, enforcement of asset recovery provisions and social pressure (naming and shaming, denial of public services and eligibility for leadership) is proposed in some form across the manifestoes.

Just for a thought though: Should corruption not be a capital offence now that President Kenyatta declared vandalism of the standard gauge railway an offence punishable by death last month?

5. THE ECONOMY: Why is the growth not trickling down to the masses?

"You have to be involved in the markets," former Central Bank governor Njuguna Ndung'u once told a symposium on why the low inflation and interest rates and the high economic growth rates were not being felt in the streets.

The question, then as now, had another element to it: Why is Kenya's growth not creating enough jobs that would pull many out of poverty?

Prof Ndung'u's argument was that the low interest rates could only benefit those who were borrowing.

Quite logical then that any government would focus on sectors that impact directly on a bigger number of the population in order to make the rosy numbers meaningful. Since 2003, however, that has not happened in Kenya. The policies have tended to favour big ticket infrastructure projects like the SGR which will only benefit the traveller, the operator and the cargo transporter.

For it to have an impact on the masses, the cargo transporter would have to pass the benefits of lower haulage costs down the value chain. Unfortunately in capitalist Kenya there is no way of enforcing that.

The trickle-down economics of the Jubilee and the Grand Coalition government before it have largely left Kenyans sceptical of public investments, explaining why Jubilee is still finding it difficult to sell its re-election agenda based on its development record.

The opposition has relentlessly questioned the financing of the grand projects on commercial rather than concessional terms by China, the whiff of corruption around some of the deals and their impact on national debt. Jubilee's defence that its transformation agenda requires austerity now before gains roll in, is also persuasive but a right balance between the now and the future should be struck.

Jubilee has sought to cushion the most vulnerable from the impact of this policy through social safety nets for the needy and social sector goodies like free education, maternal health and medical insurance for the elderly.

In its manifesto, Nasa says it would correct this by using the devolved funds to promote enterprise among the youth, women, single mothers, the disabled and orphans. Under it, a revitalised Kenya Industrial Estates would play its role of a business incubator, addressing one of the key missing links to credit access under the devolved funds which now only provide an easy source of money for disbursing agents like banks and ineligible proxies.

Nearly half (48 per cent) of the respondents unhappy with President Kenyatta's stewardship in the Ipsos survey ranked the economy top of their concerns followed by corruption at 28 per cent. In contrast, 47 per cent of respondents who approved of the president said infrastructure development was the key factor informing their choice followed by the economy at 25 per cent.

With Infotrak, only 3.5 per cent of the respondents said poverty was the reason why they believed the country was not headed right. When all the respondents were asked how much confidence they had in the two leading candidates, 70 per cent indicated they had at least a little confidence in President Kenyatta compared with 64 per cent in Mr Odinga.

6. LAND: How will historical injustices be corrected?

From the moment colonialists set foot in Kenya more than 100 years and their handing over to an independent republic in 1964, land has been entwined in national politics.

Its pull as a key resource for wealth generation saw communities clash in the run up to elections in 1992 and 1997 before the near-apocalypse that was the 2007 post-election violence.

Land became the main subject of the Truth Justice and Reconciliation Commission with three themes -- dispossession of community land for pastoralists, grabbing of public land and the squatter problem -- crying out for redress.

When Jubilee took over in 2013, it focused on issuing title deeds to land owners and more than three million certificates have been issued to date, including to public institutions.

The opposition, however, has viewed the issuance as mere tokenism especially when President Kenyatta surrendered family land in Taita Taveta county for settlement of squatters.

During the presidential debate last week, Mr Odinga said if elected, he would ensure that poor communities are economically empowered so that they do not have to sell their land to make ends meet. He was clarifying his call to the Maasai not to sell their land to outsiders and which he said had been taken out of context.

Nasa also promises to be at the forefront in protecting water towers like the Mau where government- backed settlements have been a hot political potato. Last week, the National Land Commission revoked hundreds of titles for illegally acquired land across the country but it is the mention of Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi and Independent presidential candidate Joe Nyagah that is bound to have political overtones.

Going by recent polls however, the land question appears to have slipped down the political radar. Only 0.7 per cent respondents who disapproved on the way things were going in the Infotrak survey attributed it to unresolved land matters.

Though land was not mentioned directly in the Ipsos survey, two per cent of those who thought the country should be steered in another direction attributed their view to ethnic tensions (competition for resources including land as the main reason for such disquiet).

7. SECURITY: Is engagement in Somalia compromising internal security?

Kenya has suffered several terrorist attacks, the most tragic being that at the Garissa University and at the Westgate Mall. Terror is now a global problem -- several European capitals have been hit - but attention in Kenya has been whether the country is well prepared to tackle it and forestall negative travel advisories that affect tourism and economic growth.

In the two major attacks, the response was quite wanting and led to the appointment of Major General (Rtd) Joseph Nkaissery to the Internal Security docket. He passed on earlier this month.

His appointment and establishment of a clear chain of command among the various disciplined forces was seen as a positive turning point in the war on terror by both the government and the opposition.

The two sides also agree that the main reason why Kenya is a top terror target is because of its involvement in stabilising Somalia. Mobilised in 2009 as a border protection force after Al Shabaab raids on Kenyan territory, killing and abducting tourists and aid workers, the force was then integrated into the UN Mission in Somalia (Amisom).

President Kenyatta insists Kenyan forces will not be withdrawn but Mr Odinga counters that the presence in Somalia has compromised internal security as seen in frequent attacks in Mandera and Lamu as well as deadly cattle rustling in Baringo in the heart of the country.

There have also been questions over whether the war on terror is serving as a front for ethnic profiling of Muslims and Somalis, especially in Mombasa and Eastleigh, a Nairobi suburb nicknamed 'Little Mogadishu' because of its dominant Somali community.

A sideshow to the security debate are opposition claims of plots to rig the election by using the armed forces and the police. On preparedness, the government has largely focused on equipping law enforcement agencies with modern tools to fight insecurity including software and hardware.

It has also spent resources on the welfare of law enforcement officers including housing and insurance. The opposition's manifesto focuses on peace building among communities while Jubilee is counting on youth empowerment to deter them from being recruited by terrorists and criminal gangs.

In the Ipsos poll, terrorism and crime combined constitute three percent (four per cent in Ipsos) of the respondents who disapprove of the President. In addition, the Infotrak poll shows that 38 per cent of respondents who believe the country is going in the right direction attribute their stance to peace and improved security.

8. CONSTITUTION: Has devolution lived up to expectations?

Devolution, citizen rights, establishment of independent constitutional commissions and clipping of presidential powers by Parliament were the key planks of the Constitution promulgated in 2010.

It is devolution, however, that has proven an acid test with incessant disputes on what resources should be released to the 47 counties and whether the central government has a co-ordinating role on devolved functions like agriculture, health, early childhood education and collective enterprises.

The way forward on these issues is overtime being charted through consensus, judicial rulings and best practice from other jurisdictions. But conflict is still rife in matters revenue collection from counties, integrity and recently exploitation of natural resources like oil in Turkana.

In the 2015/6 financial year, the government allocated about 35 per cent of shareable revenue to counties but Nasa has promised to allocate up to 45 per cent of national revenue to fund devolved units.

The constitution requires that at least 15 per cent of revenues be distributed to counties. Corruption in the counties has been one major headache both in counties headed by Jubilee as well as Nasa leaning governments.

Capacity building to stem leakage of resources at the county level by both the executive as well as county assemblies, to address frequent strikes by medical personnel and to enhance extension services to farmers constitute other matters needing urgent attention.

The government points to laws like the Mining Act that gives counties and communities 30 per cent of royalties from natural resources as a foundation for prosperity but the opposition has been critical on how land issues have been handled.

Nasa promises better working relations with counties to enhance food security as well as to build peace. The government is also touting its managed health equipment scheme that has been dogged by questions on procurement and personnel and free maternity services, which it promises to enhance, in its record of supporting counties to deliver services.

A notable failure on implementing the constitution has been failure by Parliament to agree on how a provision requiring a third of all elective positions in Parliament be held by women can be implemented.

Mr Odinga said during the presidential debate that the provision had practical challenges but pledged to ensure that the threshold is met in public appointments. Also pending is the mapping of county assets after the Transitional Authority tenure lapsed before this could be completed.

Despite this being a campaign issue, pollsters suggest it is down the pecking order of voter priorities. In the Ipsos poll, only one per cent of respondents said they disapproved of the president because of constitution implementation and devolutions.

Of those who approved of the president only three per cent said they did so because of his record on this. In the Infotrak survey 10 per cent of those who said the country was headed in the right direction said devolution had made a difference.

When Ipsos asked respondents why they felt close to Jubilee or Nasa, devolution and constitution was given as a reason by only two per cent and eight per cent, respectively.

9. SOVEREIGNTY: Is The Hague, international community meddlesome?

The election of 2013 brought the role of the international community to the fore. Back then, the International Criminal Court proceedings were hanging over the candidacy of President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, main The Hague a byword for neocolonialism in Jubilee rallies and for accountability in opposition party rallies.

Propaganda masked reality on the matter but it is not in dispute that ICC influenced the outcome of that election. Almost five years down the line, the ICC issue is treated with the wisdom of letting sleeping dogs lie from both sides.

Accusations that the opposition was dancing to foreigners' tune have also died down but the diplomatic community forays into government business are still mentioned.

Here the enumeration is on international conferences hosted, visits by world leaders, Kenyans who have secured senior jobs in international organisations, reforms that have seen businesses open head offices and attracted foreign direct investments including to counties.

Kenya's lead in securing Somalia, combating piracy and the ending of the ICC cases are also mentioned as signs of the country's growing stature in the global community.

The opposition, however, says more could have been done to increase trade within Eastern Africa through tactful handling of disputes such as the one that led to Uganda opting to transport its oil through a pipeline in Tanzania.

It also points out that Kenya should be looking for more development funds from multilateral institutions like the World Bank instead of expensive Chinese loans whose key attraction is that no hard questions are asked; a potential conduit for corruption.

The international community has recently come into focus because of projections, which security agencies and politicians discount, that there could be violence after the polls.

As a campaign issue however only three per cent of respondents said relations with development partners was a factor in deciding the direction the county was headed in the Ipsos survey.

Another three per cent mentioned national sovereignty as a reason for the political party they associated with. It was not mentioned as a single item in the Infotrak poll.

10. PUBLIC SERVICES: How free is free education, health?

After a painful dalliance with World Bank policies that introduced cost sharing in education, health and agriculture, Kenya has since 2003 made significant steps towards being a welfare state. Free primary education quickly gave way to subsidised secondary education in public institutions with disputed success rates.

Nasa has said it will implement free secondary education within three weeks after the election but Jubilee says this is only possible from January next year. The government already gives stipends to the elderly and orphans which it promises to enhance if it wins a second term through cash payments for those aged more than 70 years.

It promises to give one year health insurance for new mothers and newborns, adding to the free maternity started in 2013. In practice, this means personnel, facilities and most diagnostics are free but parents and patients have to pay for medication and other services.

A host of government services are now accessible online including business registration and payments including for driving licences. Care for the disadvantaged, delivery of public services through Huduma centres and last mile connections to the power grid have won global accolades, yet basic needs like water and shelter have not been given enough attention and are a constant source of attrition for households and businesses.

In the Infotrak survey, less than one per cent of those unhappy with the government attributed it to poor quality of education while five per cent of those happy with the government attributed it to improved healthcare.

In the Ipsos survey seven per cent of those happy with the government mentioned ministries and departments were performing, eight per cent said it was because of education. With Infotrak 5 per cent said their dim view of government was as a result of poverty and unequal distribution of resources.

