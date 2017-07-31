South Africa: 50 Injured After Bus, Car Collide in Western Cape

At least 50 people were injured after a bus and vehicle collided on the N1 in the Western Cape on Sunday, paramedics have said.

The incident took place at the Klipheuwel turnoff around 17:00, ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

"When ER24 arrived on scene just after 17:00, two people from the vehicle had to be extricated with the jaws of life. The rest of the patients were walking on the scene."

Injuries varied from minor to serious. The two occupants of the vehicle were in a serious condition.

The injured were transported to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but the SAPS and local authorities were on scene for further investigations."

Elsewhere, one person was killed and seven others were injured after a bakkie and a SUV collided on the R38 in Badplaas, Mpumalanga, also on Sunday.

"Unfortunately one man, who was in the bakkie, was declared dead on the scene by ER24," Van Huyssteen said.

