Nigeria: Oil Workers Ambush - We're Sorry for Misleading Public On Rescue Efforts - Army

The Nigerian Army has tendered unreserved apology to the public over its last week's information that claimed military troops in the North East successfully rescued members of the oil exploration team and members of Civilian Joint Task Force, abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists.

The apology came as it disclosed that so far, the search and rescue team in the Boko Haram ambush recovered additional bodies of five soldiers, 11 Civilian JTF and five members of the exploration team.

A statement released by the Army through its spokesman, Brigadier General Sani Usman, early Sunday, described the claim as most regrettable, saying the action was not deliberate.

It attributed the error to its efforts at ensuring timely dissemination of information on activities of troops in all theatre of operations.

"We have strived to keep the public informed on our activities with no intention of distorting any fact," it said.

But the Army said its "troops have doubled efforts in the pursuit of the Boko Haram terrorists while search and rescue is still on-going to secure the safe return of the remaining civilians."

It also said "Contrary to reports in some media, six members of exploration team out of 12 that went out are still missing, while one of the NNPC staff returned to base alive."

