31 July 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Gates Foundation, U.S. Varsity Praise Nigeria for Accurate Immunisation Data Reporting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chukwuma Muanya

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the University of Minnesota and the United States Centre for Infectious Disease Research and Policy have commended Nigeria for transparency in the latest world annual report of data on routine immunisation and polio eradication.

Professors Orin Levine of the BMGF and Mike Osterholm of the University of Minnesota made the commendation in a joint annual report of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

They gave kudos to the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in the WHO/UNICEF Estimates of National Immunisation Coverage (WUENIC), which they described as positive for the first time.

The report said Nigeria had a better and accurate data on immunisation coverage at the sub-national levels for 125 out of 194 countries.

Nigeria, according to the publication, was commended for reporting the most accurate estimates of her immunisation coverage.

Although the publication decried the security and administrative challenges in the country, especially in reaching every child for vaccination against preventable diseases, Levine and Osterholm acknowledged Nigeria's courage and commitment, stressing that this was required to map out gaps in coverage and it responded appropriately.

They therefore called on other countries to emulate Nigeria's good example in transparency, accuracy and due process in its new programme's data reportage on routine immunisation, adding that it was the best strategy to improve the protection of their communities against preventable diseases.

The publication also acknowledged global progress at ensuring that no child was left behind in lifesaving vaccines and described childhood immunisation as one of the best investments any country can make.

It stressed that every dollar invested on immunisation resulted in 44 dollars in terms of socio-economic benefits.

Nigeria

Oil Workers Ambush - We're Sorry for Misleading Public On Rescue Efforts - Army

The Nigerian Army has tendered unreserved apology to the public over its last week's information that claimed military… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.