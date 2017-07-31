Nigeria: Doctor Ikubese Set to Battle Buhari Over Nigeria's Presidency in 2019

A doctor, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, has declared he would vie for Nigeria's presidency come 2019, maintaining that his is a revolution by ballot to make Nigeria the promised land that it ought to be. Dr. Ikubese said he is coming to save Nigeria especially because countries in the same league of 'developing nations'with Nigeria have all left us and turned to developed countries while Nigeria is still wallowing even backwards below 'developing nations.'

He said thus:

"MY DECLARATION

Fellow Nigerians,

I make this declaration with a heavy heart and tears in my eyes.

I weep for Nigeria, my beloved country!

Nations which were in the same league with us at independence have since joined the developed world, while we are daily retrogressing rather than make advancement.

Nigeria ought to be the pride of the black race. But today, we have become a global embarrassment!

This nation is blessed with vast natural and human resources. Yet, we live as though we are sub-humans.

Our albatross over the years, is largely hinged on the fact that those who manage our resources are ill-prepared for office, selfish and lack the vision for posterity.

In 2011, I wrote a book tittled MY PRESCRIPTION FOR NIGERIA (available at www.mpfng.blogspot.com)

In that publication, I stated the 23 areas that must be addressed for Nigeria to become the nation of our dreams.

Ever since, I've passed the content therein to our national leadership with very little willingness to so implement on their part, as this will make the occupation of political office strictly a seat for rendering SERVICE and not a ticket for self enrichment, taking the political and economic power away from them, placing it in the hands of the masses!

Seeing that our present crop of political leadership might never implement these recommendations, I have decided to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so that I can put machineries in place for the actualization of these recommendations, which will birth the New Nigeria of our dreams.

I hereby call on our youths, which form 70% of the Nigerian population, to rise up and join me in this civil revolution through the ballot box come 2019, rather than recycle the current political brigades.

You the youths are the ones to determine the political platform under which this project shall be actualized.

I am but a Medical Practitioner, not a money-bag. So you shall all contribute your window's mite to the success of this project; our project!

Tell your friends, colleagues, siblings, parents, neighbours, that a new Nigeria is possible and together we can!

We shall not bribe electorates to get their votes come 2019. These politicians bribed them for votes not long ago, but now we are all suffering the consequences thereof.

SHARE and Spread this message far and wide.

Consider yourself the Campaign Manager of this project called REVOLUTION-NIGERIA-2019 in your locality.

In the days to come, I shall be making further submissions in the light of this all-important project.

A New Nigeria is possible!

Yes We Can!

Yes We Fit!

God bless Nigeria.

Dr Thomas-Wilson Ikubese, Presidential Aspirant."