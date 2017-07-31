Nigeria: Fayose Says Boko Haram Not Defeated As Govt Told Us

The Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has faulted the Federal Government's earlier position on war against insurgency in Nigeria, saying Boko Haram is not defeated.

Governor Fayose also said that "the brutal killings by Boko Haram all over the place gives the lie to the APC-led Federal Government's assertion that it has won the battle against insurgency."

Recall that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had once said that Boko Haram had been "technically defeated."

But Governor Fayose maintained that the All Progressives Congress, APC-led government is telling lies "with their lip-service commitment to the war against corruption and insurgency," also said that Nigerians will show APC in 2019 that they were never deceived by their lies.

Governor Fayose added that the military and APC now use the ploy of fighting insurgency to siphon money from the national purse.

According to him, "Boko Haram is not defeated. It has not even been degraded", Fayose asserted in a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi.

"The battle is not over yet. In fact, it is raging fiercer than ever before. The gory killing of the oil workers confirms this. The wanton destruction of lives and property all over the place by Boko Haram also testifies to this fact.

"Like the ostrich, this government is trying hard to cover what cannot be covered. Boko Haram ambushes and kills soldiers at will.

"Gallant officers and men continue to fall in battle to the superior fire-power and higher morale of the insurgents.

"Boko Haram invades and sacks communities at will, carting away human beings and other resources.

"The insurgents throw bombs with reckless abandon. Is this the evidence of a degraded or defeated Boko Haram?

"Transparency International's revelation that the military inflate military contracts to siphon money meant for the war efforts explains why the insurgents are waxing stronger and remain undefeatable.

"The war against insurgency has become a conduit for the siphoning of the resources of this country. Boko Haram is now the pot of soup or "amnesty" largesse of the APC government."

"They keep pulling the wool over the eyes of the gullible with their lip-service commitment to the war against corruption and insurgency. But come 2019, they will know that the people are not deceived", he added.