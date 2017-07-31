30 July 2017

Nigeria: CNN Mocks Nigeria Over Buhari's Continued Absence in Country

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

The United States television medium, Cable News Network, CNN, has mocked Nigeria in its latest edition of "The Global Public Square (GPS)", a foreign affairs show anchored on CNN by Fareed Zakaria.

In an apparent mockery of Nigeria and her President Muhammadu Buhari, CNN, on its programme displayed at 4:59pm local time on Sunday said, "The head of state from which country has not set foot in his homeland in over two months?"

It went ahead to tick an option with the name of Buhari as the correct answer. The options were given as Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Nigeria and Syria.

A screenshot of the mockery tweeted by Chidi Odinkalu, Former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is given below.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari has been in London since May 7 on a medical follow-up. Some political delegations including the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo have been visiting President Buhari in London and have told Nigerians that the president is doing just fine and will soon return to continue his presidential duties.

On CNN, @FareedZakaria makes #Nigeria a #QuizAndTrivia issue... a measure of growing national stature!! pic.twitter.com/vttPQ888YO

-- Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) 30 July 2017

