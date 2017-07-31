Nigeria: Northern Groups Meet Governors, Agree to Review Igbo Quit Notice This Week

Sixteen northern groups that gave Igbos residing in the north a four-month ultimatum to vacate the region have agreed to review their decision this week, Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima said on Sunday.

In a joint press briefing with some leaders of the groups in Abuja, the governor who is the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum said, he had begun "fruitful discussions" with the groups.

"The northern groups have agreed to review their decision (on the quit notice). Details of the meeting will be announced within the week," he said.

He said he had "listened to the reservations of the groups and I have given them our words on behalf of the Northern Governors Forum. They are meeting this week to review the decision."

The groups, after a meeting on June 6, 2017, announced the quit order in what they called Kaduna Declaration, in reaction to the shutting down of major towns in the South East on May 30, as part of the campaign by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the actualisation of Biafra Republic.

The Northern Governors' Forum rejected the quit notice even though some elements in the Northern Elders Forum backed the groups' action.

Governor Shettima said the northern groups "have shown courtesy and respect since their first meeting with him in Kaduna on Saturday." He said this was the first time the groups were meeting with the governors' forum, adding that "they have been meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar over the issue."

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai had declared the leaders of the groups wanted, vowing to arrest them for causing tension in the region.

But Shettima said "criminalizing them will not solve the problem," adding that it is "a political problem which requires political solution."

He however urged leaders of the South East to equally rein in the IPOB leader Nmandi Kanu and reach an amicable solution over their agitations.