Nigeria League Review - Away Win Keeps Mfm FC Close to Top Spot

MFM FC secured a crucial 1-0 away win over Remo Stars in their Nigeria Professional Football League Match Day 32 clash in Sagamu on Sunday.

The three points from that game has ensured that the Olukoya Boys remain in touching distance of top spot still occupied by high-flying Plateau United.

Austine Ogunye scored the all-important goal for MFM FC in Sunday's clash at the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu, Ogun State.

MFM FC are on 55 points after 32 games while Plateau United who beat Shooting Stars 2-0 in their own Match Day 32 duel in Jos have 58 points from the same number of games.

Despite losing 1-0 to El-Kanemi Warriors in Maiduguri, Akwa United are occupying the third spot on the log.

Enyimba complete the roster of the top-four team having secured a slim win in the Super Sunday clash against Kano Pillars.

The Peoples' Elephant relied on a penalty kick awarded them to go past the Pyramid Boys in Calabar.

In other centres, most of the games ended in stalemates as the away teams matched the firepower of their hosts.

Both Abia Warriors and FC Ifeanyi played out a barren draw same way Gombe United and Lobi Stars ended their duel at the Patani Stadium.

ABS FC also got vital away point as they forced Katsina United to a 2-2 draw

Full Results Match Day 32

Katsina Utd 2-2 ABS FC

Remo Stars 0-1 MFM

Enyimba 1-0 Kano Pillars

Plateau Utd 2-0 3SC

Gombe Utd 0-0 Lobi

Abia Warriors 0-0 FCIU

Nasarawa Utd 1-0 Tornadoes

El-Kanemi 1-0 Akwa Utd

Wikki 2-1 Sunshine Stars

