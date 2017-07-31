Nigeria: Osinbajo Condemns Deadly Boko Haram Ambush

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, said the Nigerian governments is not only "on top of the situation" in Borno State but that it will also win the war against Boko Haram.

Osinbajo gave the assurance in a statement by his SSA, Laolu Akande today.

He spoke days after a deadly ambush by Boko Haram terrorists in the North-east which led to the deaths of dozens of NNPC and University of Maiduguri staff, including soldiers, who were out on an oil exploration in the Lake Chad Basin.

Osinbajo described the ambush as appalling.

Prof. Osinbajo commiserated with the families, relatives and associates of those who lost their lives in the despicable onslaught and wished the injured speedy recovery.

The Acting President, after an emergency meeting with the Military chiefs on Thursday, issued fresh directives to the Nigerian military and all security agencies to immediately scale-up their efforts and activities in Borno State in order to maintain a strong, effective control of the situation and secure lives and property.

While commending the military for the progress already recorded with the rescue of some of the abducted, Prof. Osinbajo has also ordered the continuation of search and rescue missions to locate and ensure the freedom of all remaining abducted persons as soon as possible, using all available and expedient means in the circumstances.

He added that justice would be pursued for the victims and against those who engage in this kind of unacceptable, criminal and terrorist conduct.

Acting President Osinbajo paid tribute to the resilient, courageous and brave officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces for their gallant endeavours and sacrifices for the peace, security and territorial integrity of our country.

He praised the Nigerian soldiers who have paid the ultimate price in this mission and others linked to the current insurgency, and gave a firm assurance that the welfare of the families of the soldiers will be prioritised.

He also commended the diligence of the management and staff of the NNPC, and the lecturers/consultants from the University of Maiduguri in pursuing Federal Government's resolve to grow our country's current crude oil reserve base through potential exploration in the Lake Chad Basin, stressing that the government will by no means be dissuaded.

"Some of these extraordinarily selfless Nigerians from the NNPC and the University Of Maiduguri put their lives on the line that we and generations to come will enjoy the resources of this land. We will never forget that sacrifice."